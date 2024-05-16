I had a weird problem on Vivaldi 5.7 (Win 8.1)
RasheedHolland
I wonder if you guys have ever seen something like this before. But investing.com kept crashing Viv 5.7 all of a sudden. I didn't know what the heck was going on, since it has always worked, but I decided to remove all cookies of investing.com and now it works again. So how can cookies crash a browser?
Same applies to 7/8/8.1
@yngve said in Imposible login with Windows 7:
@josefley 1) Windows 7 is highly deprecated. !!!DO NOT!!! use it!. If you can't/won't use Win10+, you are better off using a different OS, like Linux.
- As an example of how obsolete Win7 is, it does not have, and never got, the modern Root Certificates for the Let's Encrypt Certificate Authority. You will have to install it separately from their website.
Pulling the plug on expired Operating Systems
Cookies may detect Old W8.1 and be incompatible or get and update not correctly applied.
You can Troubleshoot,
but, don't expect high end support
RasheedHolland
@Zalex108 said in I had a weird problem on Vivaldi 5.7 (Win 8.1):
Yes, I know that Vivaldi is no longer updated/supported on Win 8.1, but I just wondered if anyone has ever seen this before. The strange thing is that it works again after cleaning cookies. And Vivaldi 5.7 works just fine on Win 8.1 and I'm not worried about security since I use anti-exploit software. But it would have been nice if Vivaldi was still being updated on Win 8.1 though, but it would be too complex.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@RasheedHolland As long as you can't reproduce in v 6.7, there is not much we can do.
I guess this may be due to that site doing something odd (might not be related to cookies, just that the site state causing the crash depended on a cookie)
RasheedHolland
@yngve said in I had a weird problem on Vivaldi 5.7 (Win 8.1):
@RasheedHolland As long as you can't reproduce in v 6.7, there is not much we can do.
I guess this may be due to that site doing something odd (might not be related to cookies, just that the site state causing the crash depended on a cookie)
No correct, I didn't mean to ask for a fix, since the problem is on Viv 5.7, I just thought it was very weird. Although I have also seen a problem that I couldn't login to a certain online stock broker, and the helpdesk told me that I had to remove cookies once in a while. So cookies can somehow cause strange problems sometimes.
@RasheedHolland Cookies typically are digital values for various elements that were assigned by the original site. When that site retrieves a past cookie on a later-visiting system and depending on how (well?) their code is designed, there are a variety of hiccups, out-of-bounds errors, and all manner of possible other things that can be triggered - just as with any other kind of stored/retrieved data. This is especially true given that a visiting system may have all kinds of customizations that may perturb what the cookie saves in the first place compared with what the system may look like at a later point in time.