I was using an extension named Otto Tabs to provide this feature, but after updating Vivaldi to the latest version, the extension no longer seems to work. Maybe something was changed in how the browser handles tabs internally. The extension is supposed to work on all browsers that utilize chrome.tabs api and I did test it on Chrome and it still works perfectly there. Since I lost access to that feature I would like to request it to be added as a native option for Vivaldi that users could select in the tabs section of the settings, letting the browser automatically stack tabs based on domain whenever you open a new one, it would be a great quality of life addition.

You should make a request in the requests section on this forum, I will upvote it for sure. It's strange that automatic tab stacking is not a standard feature in Vivaldi. And hopefully, Vivaldi can also bring back the API that they removed in 6.7 which apparantly broke Otto Tabs, while it still works in other browsers.

Also, a new patched version of Otto Tabs has been released that is kinda buggy, but works most of the time on both Viv 6.7 and older versions like 6.1, see link for more info. Basically, you can download the ZIP file and drag it to Vivaldi's extension page and developer mode should be turned on. After it has been installed, you can turn it off again.

https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/754300