Automatically stack tabs by host
-
I was using an extension named Otto Tabs to provide this feature, but after updating Vivaldi to the latest version, the extension no longer seems to work. Maybe something was changed in how the browser handles tabs internally. The extension is supposed to work on all browsers that utilize chrome.tabs api and I did test it on Chrome and it still works perfectly there.
Since I lost access to that feature I would like to request it to be added as a native option for Vivaldi that users could select in the tabs section of the settings, letting the browser automatically stack tabs based on domain whenever you open a new one, it would be a great quality of life addition.
-
RasheedHolland
@Moondane said in Automatically stack tabs by host:
I was using an extension named Otto Tabs to provide this feature, but after updating Vivaldi to the latest version, the extension no longer seems to work. Maybe something was changed in how the browser handles tabs internally. The extension is supposed to work on all browsers that utilize chrome.tabs api and I did test it on Chrome and it still works perfectly there.
Since I lost access to that feature I would like to request it to be added as a native option for Vivaldi that users could select in the tabs section of the settings, letting the browser automatically stack tabs based on domain whenever you open a new one, it would be a great quality of life addition.
You should make a request in the requests section on this forum, I will upvote it for sure. It's strange that automatic tab stacking is not a standard feature in Vivaldi. And hopefully, Vivaldi can also bring back the API that they removed in 6.7 which apparantly broke Otto Tabs, while it still works in other browsers.
Also, a new patched version of Otto Tabs has been released that is kinda buggy, but works most of the time on both Viv 6.7 and older versions like 6.1, see link for more info. Basically, you can download the ZIP file and drag it to Vivaldi's extension page and developer mode should be turned on. After it has been installed, you can turn it off again.
-
Alternative mod was born yesterday
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/755116
-
RasheedHolland
@shifte said in Automatically stack tabs by host:
Alternative mod was born yesterday
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/755116
Cool, but I don't know what to do with it? I mean, is there already an extension for this? Also, the new Otto Tabs does work, but it wrongly closes tabs sometimes, but to be fair, I also saw this with older versions of Otto Tabs, and this problem somehow disappeared.
-
- Disable Otto-Tabs.
- Open editor, and paste nafumofu's code, and save to "\vivaldi\Application\6.7.3329.29\resources\vivaldi" as autostack.js.
- Open "\vivaldi\Application\6.7.3329.29\resources\vivaldi\window.html, and add the following line.
<script src="autostack.js"></script>
- Restart Vivaldi.
-
-
@Moondane
Isn't that the feature you wanted?
-
@Aaron No, OP said automatically stack tabs based on domain whenever you open a new one, like it was done with Otto Tabs, the way the above mentioned mod does currently.
-
Aaron Translator
@npro Oh, I see.
However, how do you differentiate between vivaldi.com and vivaldi.net?
-
@Aaron said in Automatically stack tabs by host:
However, how do you differentiate between vivaldi.com and vivaldi.net?
different domains = different stacks
-
@npro Currently this is the logic. But if I have a realistic need to treat two domains as the same domain, it can't be handled.
-
That's fantastic. Thanks for sharing!
-
@Aaron said in Automatically stack tabs by host:
if I have a realistic need to treat two domains as the same domain, it can't be handled.
then this mod covering this request isn't for you , if you want more functionality you can ask it from the creator of this mod in the right thread -> https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/21669/tab-stack-data-in-the-vivaldi-object/38
For example creator added exclusion lists.
If Vivaldi ever wants to implement this they will take account of your consideration I guess.
-
@npro said in Automatically stack tabs by host:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/21669/tab-stack-data-in-the-vivaldi-object/38
Thanks! Very useful.
-
barbudo2005
-
@barbudo2005 yes, already played with it, it was a nice request for something that made sense to exist