V 6.7.3329.31 | download base64 code files Crash
V 6.7.3329.31
All win and mac versions I have used
VIVALDI will Crash where download base64 file such as this site image files
https://palette.fm
file url is：

@heinsega This data URL can not be opened in all browsers, as i can see.
Do you open the URL by Image context menu and copy the URL? Or how do you get it?
@DoctorG
copy from VIVALDI download list, because the file has been downloaded when i reopen VIVALDI after crashed.
@heinsega I copied a data-URL from download list if site's converted image, pasted it in address bar, opened it and get no crash. I tried with different images.
6.7.3329.31 Win 11
I need some precise steps to know how you generate the image and downloaded it.
@heinsega Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, do not forget to describe describe which image you use on the site, and add crashdump if existing. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.