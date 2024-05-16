Vivaldi Sync only imported extensions
Before uninstalling Vivaldi on my old computer, I synced everything to the cloud. Today, I got a new computer, installed Vivaldi, and logged in, and hit sync again. I thought nothing happened until all of my extensions started popping up. I also noticed my bookmarks synced. Great! Except none of my settings (can't be 100% sure none of them did, but the main noticable ones like theme and how I set up my sidebar and searchbar did), history, or most importantly tabs (all my workspaces gone lol). I did restart Vivaldi and that did not fix the issue.
@JmeJuniper Okay, upon further inspection, in the "Windows" tab, there are in fact synced tabs. How do I import them?
mib2berlin
@JmeJuniper
Hi, many settings are synced, the for you important things like Themes Panels (Sidebar), Workspaces not.
To my knowledge History and typed History is synced.
Opens the windows panel, there are all tabs from your other devices.
Open one tab, then you can select multiple tabs with holding Shift or Ctrl.
Depends on number of tabs it's a bit work but you can reach the tabs.
Sync workspace is the most voted feature request, it is tagged as PIPELINE, meant it is on the todo list.
IN PROGRESS is actively worked on.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85001/sync-workspaces
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Alright, that makes sense ^^ Thank you so much.
Hi,
Below, you can try to import missing data.
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
