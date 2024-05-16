How to clean search history
-
Hello All,
Probably this is very simple question but I can't find answer.
How to clean search autocompltete?
As you can see in this picture, when I type 'you,' the channel I opened a few months ago automatically appears. I don't have anything against this channel but I want to open, for example, youtube.com. However, with this autocomplete feature, I end up opening this channel every time.
How to clean search autocompltete?
-
mib2berlin
@bvainrub
Hi, disable Best Result in Settings > Address Bar Drop-Down Menu Priority or ...
If you hover over the link a X appear, you can delete the entry there from the history.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
No, if link in bookmark in the right side we don't have X for delete from history.
I chnaged priority to Typed and rigth now is working for me.
Thanks
-
mib2berlin
@bvainrub
Hm, strange:
Anyway, the main thing is that it works for you.
-
You can see on the top Category Typed History and I rollover mouse on the last link in this category and you can see X
If I rollover mouse on first or second link in the category Bookmarks I don't have X