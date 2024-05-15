In the DevTools Elements panel, the source code lines are no longer wrapping, even though in the DevTools settings, under Elements, I have "Word Wrap" checked, as I always have.

Can any other Mac user duplicate this problem?

I've asked about it in the general Vivaldi Desktop forum, but no one there can duplicate the issue on a Windows (or Linux) computer. I've tried all of the suggested troubleshooting steps, ruling out that it might be caused by an extension or conflict with anything in my Profile. See:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97537/devtools-word-wrap-and-other-tabs-share-a-process-notice?

The instructions for filing a bug report say "When others can confirm the bug, please report the bug..."

Any other suggestions for troubleshooting would also be appreciated!

Thanks!