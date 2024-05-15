Imposible login with Windows 7
Hi, i installed windows 7 64bit and i cant login it. I tried with vivaldi 32bit or 64bit and always show this error:
yngve Vivaldi Team
@josefley 1) Windows 7 is highly deprecated. !!!DO NOT!!! use it!. If you can't/won't use Win10+, you are better off using a different OS, like Linux.
- As an example of how obsolete Win7 is, it does not have, and never got, the modern Root Certificates for the Let's Encrypt Certificate Authority. You will have to install it separately from their website.
Relax my friend relax... Keep calm. It's going to give you a heart attack. My daily operating system is Kubuntu. I have Windows 7 (32 and 64bit) as a secondary boot only for very, very specific things.
@DoctorG said in Imposible login with Windows 7:
@josefley, although I don't know special things in W7 that are not also possible in W10/11, if you use W7 for local tasks, there is nothing against it. But it will not be possible to use it with Vivaldi. However, there are still current browsers that still work with this 15-year-old OS, to have at least some online security.
Supermium
Firefox 115 (until September 2024)
Palemoon (with caution)