Hello,

As a neurodivergent person, I find the option to "Play Only in Active Tab" (on top of being to block audio for specific sites) to be an absolutely amazing feature! (As is the ability to block videos and animations.)

It would be really helpful to extend this feature with the ability to provide domains in an Allowlist, so I can add certain domains from services I use to provide background music to focus. These services support my neurodivergence, and so having them be allowed works hand in hand with the ability to block everything else.

I notice there have been various features around muting over the years, but nothing this specific, and for the current version.

Mute and Remember suggests also having a Denylist to ensure certain sites never have access (I think this can be done by going into site settings, and setting "Mute" for a specific domain, but there is no central list to manage this, which could be useful). Note that this is not true of "Unmute" with the above "Play Only In Active Tab" option, as the latter supersedes it.

Note that this is not true of "Unmute" with the above "Play Only In Active Tab" option, as the latter supersedes it.

Automatically mute tab also mentioned allowlist/denylist but was closed because it was too similar to the above one (though it was more precise)

Ability to mute workspaces is also a neat idea, with a mute toggle at the workspace level. This would be instead of the "Play Only In Active Tab" mode — another more powerful mode. But it would be in the same direction of giving control to sound stimulation.

Setting to Mute Tabs by Default, this feature request is sort of exactly the same thing I am asking about: By default, assume that I don't want tabs to be playing in the background, and let me clarify, by explicitly toggling that setting for a site, that I want exceptions. In my version, I suggest specifying this through an Allowlist. In this feature request, the UI/UX is less spec'ed out.

Thank you for all the power user flexibility of Vivaldi! I really am loving it!