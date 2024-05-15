Can't right click on tab-bar (to "reopen closed tab")
In Windows I right click to the right if the + in the tab bar
Where red mark is:
A meny pops up with, among other things, "reopen closed tab".
This menu doesn't pop up in the Linux version.
Is it my version that is bugged, or is it a missing function in the linux version?
Version: 6.7.3329.29 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Manjaro 24.0.0.0 KDE
mib2berlin
@atchoprosit
Hi, check if the Trash Can is enabled in Settings > Tabs.
You can use the window panel for this too.
Cheers, mib
It is (just to the right of the cloud out of sight on my picture).
Never used before. Thanks. I guess I can try to get used to use that instead of right clicking.
Muscle memory is a b*tch though : ). Especially since the other computers I use Vivaldi on is Windows.
...Just now realized the menu pops up if I right click the plus sign (where windows it's anywhere to the right of the plus sign).
So two alternatives in the same vicinity as where pointer is when my right click fails, so I should manage to get used to it without getting too frustrated.
Thanks.
(Still, if anyone know if it's a setting to get the menu as in windows, please do tell)
mib2berlin
@atchoprosit
Haha, I never know about the right click menu and I use Vivaldi for 9 Years.
I miss understood you question because I never saw it.
I think this is a bug, Vivaldi should work the same on any platform if possible.
You can also use Crtl+Z to open the last closed tab too.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Can't right click on tab-bar (to "reopen closed tab"):
You can also use Crtl+Z to open the last closed tab too.
Ohhhh, this one I can get used to for sure.
Thanks!