It is (just to the right of the cloud out of sight on my picture).

Never used before. Thanks. I guess I can try to get used to use that instead of right clicking.

Muscle memory is a b*tch though : ). Especially since the other computers I use Vivaldi on is Windows.

...Just now realized the menu pops up if I right click the plus sign (where windows it's anywhere to the right of the plus sign).

So two alternatives in the same vicinity as where pointer is when my right click fails, so I should manage to get used to it without getting too frustrated.

Thanks.

(Still, if anyone know if it's a setting to get the menu as in windows, please do tell)