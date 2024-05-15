Moving to Zoorin OS....
-
TravellinBob
....and I have a question.
When I finish migrating, the default browser is of course Firefox, so I will download Vivaldi as my daily driver. Will I then have to reconfigure all my settings so it looks like I want it as now on W10, or will signing on under my Vivaldi account/password give me all that (access to the Blogs - including mine-, Forum, mail host etc)?
-
mib2berlin
@TravellinBob
Hi, the blog, mail and forum is platform independent, you can use it on macOS or Android too with your user account.
If you use sync most settings, bookmarks, passwords, tabs are on the Vivaldi server.
Log in to sync on Zorin and you have all important data in a few minutes on the new system.
Workspaces, sessions and some custom settings are not synced.
In my opinion sync is the best way to start on a new system, there are other ways manually copy your user data.
This need some work and understanding how Vivaldi store data and where.
Cheers, mib
-
TravellinBob
@mib2berlin Thanks for this. I've not used Sync at all because I only use Vivaldi on one device, my laptop, so I didn't see the point! How will it work? Assume I've got my Zorin in place and downloaded vivaldi, I then go Sync and it pulls my settings from an in-house database somewhereand applies them to the new iteration of the Vivaldi?
Apologies for my ignorance and thanks for your help!
-
mib2berlin
@TravellinBob
Yes, you have to start syncing at your old device, your data is uploaded encrypted to the Vivaldi server at Iceland.
Every device connect to the sync server get all data.
If you not need syncing anymore reset/delete your data from the server.