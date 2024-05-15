deleting a folder from bookmarks past the trash
bookmark.bak overwritten after closing the browser, I remember that in opera presto there were copies that can be restored through third-party programs if they are not visible in Explorer?, but in Vivaldi it doesn’t work like that, the file is only overwritten and it was not replaced by a new version with shadow deletion of the old one?
i no use vivaldi synchronization , I'm using a portable one so Windows doesn't have a restore point.
Hi,
Check whether Snapshops folder exist, there shoul be a copy.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94703/guide-recover-sessions-workspaces-after-upgrade
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
i use windows7 , browser 5.6.2867.62 version , I found a bunch of sessions that I saved myself and there are also automatic saves, how can I restore them and see my bookmarks?![alt text]( image url)
If you are talking about Bookmarks, the File is Bookmarks.
Those of the pic are Sessions, means, the Tabs currently open and a date Back up + any Saved Session by yourself.