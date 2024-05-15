Disable scrolling between workspaces
I would like the option to disable the feature that came with 6.7 where scrolling over the workspace button switches workspaces.
Tabs have the same feature and it can be disabled. I have disabled that one because I didn't use it and when I sometimes accidentally scroll over there, it was very disruptive.
Thing is, if you thought tabs were disruptive, switching workspaces is 10 times worse. It's even worse with a touchpad, where the lack of clicks means an idle scroll will switch between like 10 workspaces, which is enough to give you an aneurysm
@Geniusak Already an option in the latest Snapshot. Will come to 6.8 Stable in due course.
Thx!
I was not aware of none of them.
oo, good to know