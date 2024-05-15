Ctrl + p freezes page (6.7.3329.27, Ubuntu 22.04)
-
redgerlyum
Using ctrl + p shortcut to call print dialog freezes webpage (middle mouse wheel scroll doesn't work, links unclickable, cannot scroll page).
Problem persists until quitting Vivaldi and restarting. Ctrl + p works once, then on second attempt, causes freezing issue.
-
@redgerlyum Try 6.7.3329.31
And could be 6.8.3356.3 Snapshot fixed it.
[Print] Dialog is not appearing (VB-106359)
– https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/quick-reply-and-undo-actions-for-mails-and-new-tab-memory-information-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3356-3/
-
redgerlyum
@DoctorG https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/update-vivaldi/ cites "Vivaldi on Linux gets updated automatically with the rest of the OS components."
Is there a way to force the update? I checked Vivaldi Help, Tools, and Settings but didn't see any option.
-
@redgerlyum Linux apps update is done with your package manager (GDebi, QApt, Discover), check the settings of it.
-
redgerlyum
@DoctorG
sudo apt upgrade vivaldi-stable
...successfully updated Vivaldi from 6.7.3329.27 Stable to 6.7.3329.31 Stable.
The ctrl + p problem appears to have been resolved as a result of the update. Thank you!
-
@redgerlyum Ah, you solved it in shell, ok. Many ways to update.