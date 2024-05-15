Notes | Questions about
Can notes be exported ?
How much is character limit per note?
How many new notes can be created?
Can notes Folders be exported?
Or link/share options for notes?
In using vivaldi acc,
but can notes be exported all as .txt files like?
- Settings, Windows, Keyboard, Export Notes. Assign a shortcut. Execute the shortcut and choose a folder for the multiple text files that will be created.
- If capacity is a question, you should probably be using Notepad or similar to store notes.
- I don’t know if there is any limit, but performance might be an issue with thousands of long notes.
- See ? Help in the post reply message for Notes syntax
yes but notes on android phone and on vivaldi desktop differente ?
so i must be logon both sam3 on vivaldi.mob and vivaldi.win ?
when sync is turnee on on mobile what all syncs with desktop vivaldi ?
@disu1950 I don’t have a mobile. There is an option for Notes in Desktop Vivaldi, in Settings, Sync.