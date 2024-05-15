frozen website
-
I have been printing the LA Times crossword puzzles for several months with no trouble. I think one of the most recent upgrades to Vivaldi may have caused a problem. I haven't noticed this in any other site. I first go to https://www.latimes.com/games/daily-crossword and then choose the day of the puzzle I want. I then have 3 choices (blank, partial fill, solution) and all 3 end up with a frozen screen. I can't scroll and the print screen never shows up
-
mib2berlin
@nkoss
Hi, I cant even see the choices but it does the same in Chrome.
Ad blocking disabled on Vivaldi 6.7.3329.31.
The missing print dialogue but was fixed with 3329.29 from May 13, 2024.
Do you need a login or something?
Cheers, mib
-
redgerlyum
@nkoss Same issue on Ubuntu 22.04, Vivaldi 6.7.3329.27 Stable
-
Check if you block Ads/Tracking and/or cookies for the site!
Some block list are to rectrictive.
-
@redgerlyum And with 6.7.3329.31?
-
@mib2berlin Actually my Chrome works just fine and I am able to get the puzzles, so it is some relation between the website and Vivaldi.
-
@redgerlyum I should have mentioned. My Vivaldi is 6.7.3329.26 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
-
@nkoss You should check issues always with latest version.
⇒ https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/update-vivaldi/
-
redgerlyum
@nkoss upgrading to Vivaldi 6.7.3329.31 Stable solved the issue on Ubuntu 22.04.
-
@DoctorG said in frozen website:
Check if you block Ads/Tracking and/or cookies for the site!
Some block list are to rectrictive.
no ads on the LA Times site. My blocking has not changed in months. This is not spam. Please allow this to go through
-
@nkoss said in frozen website:
daily-crossword
Is empty in all browsers (checked with Chromium 124, Edge 124, Firefox 126, Vivaldi 6.7)!
-
@DoctorG Will do. Thanks for the suggestion
-
@redgerlyum same upgrade worked for me, too. Thanks to all for the help.