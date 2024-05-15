Unable to drag and drop Speed Dial bookmarks on the Start Page
Vivaldi 6.7.3335.85 and Vivaldi Snapshot 6.7.3335.85
Android 11
Samsung Galaxy A50
I used to to manually sort Speed Dial bookmarks on the Start Page.
After updating the app (both Vivaldi and Vivaldi Snapshot), when I drag and drop a bookmark, the move either fails or adds the bookmark to a new folder with its nearest bookmark.
Are you experiencing the same behaviour?
Hi,
Known bug.
A fix will come soon.
You can edit from Desktop and Sync.
@Zalex108 Thank you!