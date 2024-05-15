hexagonTab extension doesnt work.
VelocityIsHere
Hey, I'm using Vivaldi on Windows 11, I tried using an extension called hexagonTab but it didnt work up, the extension basically replace the New Tab page with a hexagon type theme.
However even after installing this said extension on Vivaldi, It didn't seem to work, instead it retained the standard Vivaldi New Tab page, wondering if there was any workaround for it, or if a new patch could be added for this extension.
@VelocityIsHere Works nice with 6.7.3329.31 Win 11.
I set
Settings → Tabs → New Tab Page → Start Page [×] Controlled by Extension
Settings → General → Start Page → Last Session
VelocityIsHere
@DoctorG Thanks for the help. Really Appreciate It