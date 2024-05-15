Feed setup instructions don't work
-
pocketflow
I'm on the android app and the below instructions to set up feeds don't work. I don't have Feeds or Productivity under my settings. I don't see a Feeds icon in my toolbar. How do I add and view feeds?
-
@pocketflow
you can't add feeds at the android version. it's only available at the desktop version (windows/linux/macos)
-
mib2berlin
@pocketflow
Hi, the Mail, Calendar and Feed clients are desktop only.
We have a feature request about but it is only tagged as Nice to Have, so no timeline.