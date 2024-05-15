Oh I did but flathub is not infrastructure we control. I requested a test build of .31 4 hours ago

https://github.com/flathub/com.vivaldi.Vivaldi/pull/54

One of these must be created before you can start the merge process. Any even after that it is not instant. After testing another build has to be done for release. Then it has to be "published" and even after that there is caching, so it does not arrive immediately.

FWIW this is my test build request, still waiting

https://buildbot.flathub.org/#/buildrequests/486392

The backlog on the flathub's infrastructure appears to be related to the mass rebuilding of a bunch of KDE apps (presumably due to a KDE bump). Once that backlog is through and Vivaldi is built (4 times [two architectures in test then stable form]) I can push the publish button and then you can wait for the build.

The reason the rpm and deb are done is purely because we maintain the entire infrastructure to build and host them.

We could similarly have our own flathub repo but at this stage that is overkill as despite me being maintainer, the flatpak is still not official.

All this said, the build you have is pretty safe and you should not worry too much. I know a little more about the security situation and without saying too much (as I can't yet) I would not feel overly concerned yet.