I turn my machine off every night when I'm done with work for the day. It seems like every morning for the last couple of weeks I've woken up, turned my machine on, opened all my work for the day, and then get notified that a new Vivaldi version is available, and I need to restart my multiple browser windows.

Couple of things -

Can I throttle how often Vivaldi checks for updates? Once a week would be more than annoying enough for me.

Can Vivaldi check for updates PRIOR to letting me open dozens of tabs / windows and logging in to all my stuff? Before even opening the window for the first time that day / week / month / whatever, check for the update, if it's there, prompt, if not, move on and let me get on with work.

Love Vivaldi, and definitely appreciate the update and bug fix cadence, but the frequency of updates got to me before my first Diet Coke this morning.