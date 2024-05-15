Do we really need an update every day?
I turn my machine off every night when I'm done with work for the day. It seems like every morning for the last couple of weeks I've woken up, turned my machine on, opened all my work for the day, and then get notified that a new Vivaldi version is available, and I need to restart my multiple browser windows.
Couple of things -
Can I throttle how often Vivaldi checks for updates? Once a week would be more than annoying enough for me.
Can Vivaldi check for updates PRIOR to letting me open dozens of tabs / windows and logging in to all my stuff? Before even opening the window for the first time that day / week / month / whatever, check for the update, if it's there, prompt, if not, move on and let me get on with work.
Love Vivaldi, and definitely appreciate the update and bug fix cadence, but the frequency of updates got to me before my first Diet Coke this morning.
@tknapek We had so many updates because Vivaldi'S Chromium core got updated so often because of security fixes!
Vivaldi checks at startup if there is a update and downloads/installs it in background.
@DoctorG I understand why it's happening. And that's not what I asked about.
mib2berlin
@tknapek
Hi, there are only 2 options:
Leave the update message alone and work further. At next restart you will get the new version.
Disable auto update and check yourself for updates or add a Vivaldi feed to get update information.
If you use Vivaldi mail you get the update information as well.
Cheers, mib
That's about what I figured. I'll look for a feature request section and throw something in there...
Thanks!
Hi,
This whole response is a complete waste of everyone's time. Good job.
It's to clarify, that you asked that also.
You could got a better title instead
Well, since you decided to be pedantic and waste even more time...
The response given didn't answer the question in the title. The response simply stated why there are so many updates and why they are frequent, but did not address the necessity or the frequency of the Vivaldi releases. And they certainly didn't bother to read the body of the initial post either. So, once again, waste of time by you.
You could get a better brain to help you reason through these things.
You had the reason, Security Fixes
On the other side,
Some users has strong reasons to keep always up-to-date soft / browsers, then some times they would not give the ways to disable participating in the risk of other users security.
And as you seems to have missed,
Follow the Code of Conduct.
Thanks
mib2berlin
@tknapek
You should behave better when you ask questions or need help here.
If an answer is of no interest to you, ignore it and don't tell other users they are idiots.
@mib2berlin I should behave better? Okay. You going to tell the other dude that too? Probably not.
I see that this is the typical tech forum where there are a bunch of over-sensitive nerds who just want to tell everyone how smart they are without addressing actual user concerns.
Not surprised.
I'll stick to Reddit.
See ya!
@tknapek said in Do we really need an update every day?:
I'll stick to Reddit.
Excellent, first complains about users in here and then goes in a extremely toxic environment. He understood everything about internet.
LMAO
Jokes aside, as said, just disable updates and check updates from the menu when you want (once a week or more).
Update are frequent for security and a setting to check updates weekly or monthly won't probably happen as the new version may also fix specific annoying vivaldi bugs.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@tknapek Vivaldi's normal minor update cadence is weekly, in sync with the upstream Chromium version; Occasionally, if we have important fixes we may release a second one in a week.
In relation to the releases in the past week (which was unusually hectic), after our normally scheduled release last Wednesday, we received important upstream security updates for vulnerabilities that were being actively exploited in the wild (known as zero-days) not just once, but three (3) times. The third one actually arrived just in time to be included in today's regularly scheduled weekly update. (For reference, the normal number of Chromium zero-day-issues in a week is ... ummm ... zero, the next number is one (1) , and usually months apart. Two in a week are virtually unheard of, especially as separate announcements, and off the top of my head I can't remember seeing three in a week before, ever.)
One could put it this way: If our minor version announcement includes a text like CVE-<year>-<number> (such as today's announcement), then users shouldn't amiably dawdle, but run, towards the update button.
The update check occurs, as mentioned, on startup (but at a slight delay, so as to not overload or block other important network traffic, and the download probably also takes a little while), then every 24 hours.