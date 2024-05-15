Include Portuguese PT-BR (Brazil)
Hello! I had already made this request, and I believe many others have also done so. I contacted Lingvanex about the possibility of including the Portuguese language PT-BT (Brazil) in their translations, and got the response shown in the image. I believe that if the Vivaldi team contacts Lingvanex requesting the inclusion of the language, it can be accommodated.
@rikroses Hi,
Please reply into the already active FR.
It was given to you previously and the duplicates are closed and archived.
Thank you
