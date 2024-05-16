Preview, quick reply and undo actions for mail, and new tab memory information – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3356.3
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot includes some nice improvements to Mail and Calendar, plus some convenient tab memory information, along with a load of other fixes.
finally a new snappie
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@derday: We were a bit busy with the
dailystable releases.
@Ruarí Thanks
@Ruarí
I gladly believe that
but
[Tabs] Put the plus back where it was, on the vertical tabs (VB-105967)means also, that it can be hidden again, hehe
€dit: oh. most of my feeds now look a little bit strange. some html code in the preview
5th and another one (this time a snapshot)
Thanks Vivaldi team & @Ruarí !
burnout426
Does anyone else think that IMAP folders in the mail panel are indented way too much under their access points?
Hop! Hop!
Stable | Snap
So, don't know if the functionality is new but unchecked the "Only Show Message Preview in Vertical View". The problem is that unless I select the message from the message list, the preview simply shows "No preview available" thus defeating the feature's purpose. Anyone seeing this?
BTW all my messages are pre-fetched and locally stored.
P.S. It sorted itself out after restarting vivaldi.
AD blocking is broken, I can see all ads
@operic can't confirm from my side. Don't know if you use custom lists but maybe try using only the default ones and test it. Had problems once with some custom lists...
P.S. The above is incorrect. Ad blocker seems to only be half working. Trackers blocker is always 0 so part of the lists seem to be ignored. Both:
https://d3ward.github.io/toolz/adblock.html
https://adblock-tester.com
reported 100% before and now only 80% and 86%.
P.S. part 2: A restart seems to have fixed it and another already updated instance didn't have the problem. That one had already been restarted.
Error repeats on restarting Vivaldi.
16:52:39.625 error [Mail - pop] Error: pop3.ntlworld.com / pesala: Error POP socket generated unknown error when connecting. Response message: Error: POP socket generated unknown error when connecting. Response message: at u.onerror (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-bundle.js:1:24735) at u._emit (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:586600) at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js:1:583377
mib2berlin
@Pesala
Hi, I cant reproduce with a Outlook.de POP3 account, which provider is this?
Still seeing this:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97266/extra-6-7-fixes-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3329-19/29
Navigation through the context menu or using the key bind works but the navigational arrows on the mail bar are still greyed out after going through a compose tab.
[Address bar] Single letter bookmark nicknames not working (VB-102765)
Thanks for this.
@Durtro said:
The problem is that unless I select the message from the message list, the preview simply shows "No preview available" thus defeating the feature's purpose. Anyone seeing this?
I have the same "problem". restarting vivaldi doesn't resolve the problem. it's doesn't happen with all my mails but from various sender and at different mail accounts
Cool RAM / State
I've seen the Mail Preview delay/error too
Pending to read the whole Changelog,
Just finishing the Lizard exercises!
@mib2berlin: seems to be virgin media https://www.getmailbird.com/setup/en/access-ntlworld-com-via-imap-smtp
While I always appreciate more geeky tech stats, I rarely have more than 10-15 tabs open on my 32GB system so knowing how much a tab uses is pretty much irrelevant
So apologies to devs for their effort, but...
/* Tab tooltip hide size+ruler+thumbnail */ #vivaldi-tooltip .tooltip-item .thumbnail-text hr, #vivaldi-tooltip .tooltip-item .thumbnail-text .size, #vivaldi-tooltip .tooltip-item .thumbnail-image { display: none; }