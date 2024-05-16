@catweazle: Yes Edge updated to 124.0.2478.105 on the 14th of May for CVE-2024-4761 and prior to that to 124.0.2478.97 on the 10th of May for CVE-2024-4671. However they have not yet updated for a CVE-2024-4947 fix. Neither has Brave but I suspect both of them will today.

Opera has only updated for CVE-2024-4671 and that was only yesterday. Plus initially they did not even annouce that fix, until users loadly complained.

P.S. If you like to watch these things and are on the fediverse I have a browser tracker bot here https://social.vivaldi.net/@browserversiontracker