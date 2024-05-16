Minor update (6) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.7
This update includes a security fix from Chromium upstream to resolve “CVE-2024-4947: Type Confusion in V8”, an exploit for which exists in the wild.
@Ruarí My comments about this release will be disclosed at a later date.
Thx!
@Ruarí Whoa, every day a zero-day fix?
It's … umm… something.
6th, so I heard you like updates...
@Ruarí Yes, i know we do not tell, that is ok.
Are we officially ahead of Chrome now?
Just noticed today the RAM / State usage
Since when it's there?
@ian-coog: Ok I updated the intro and changelog to mention the bug now, so you can update your comment.
@levrini: Not any more. They released.
@doctorg: Ok yeah it was a 0-day.
Windows also had several security updates in the last days, I think for the same reasons.
@catweazle: Yes Edge updated to 124.0.2478.105 on the 14th of May for CVE-2024-4761 and prior to that to 124.0.2478.97 on the 10th of May for CVE-2024-4671. However they have not yet updated for a CVE-2024-4947 fix. Neither has Brave but I suspect both of them will today.
Opera has only updated for CVE-2024-4671 and that was only yesterday. Plus initially they did not even annouce that fix, until users loadly complained.
P.S. If you like to watch these things and are on the fediverse I have a browser tracker bot here https://social.vivaldi.net/@browserversiontracker
@Ruarí said in Minor update (6) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.7:
@ian-coog: Ok I updated the intro and changelog to mention the bug now, so you can update your comment.
too late, I'm already on 6.8.3356.3
Might have been just a coincidence, but did this (or some other older recent update) make the status bar show up again when having it hidden? I have bottom tabs, so it's kind of hard to miss this being turned on on my part by mistake.
While at that, I immediately went on to hide it again in the settings, but I fail to understand the differences between "Status Info Overlay" and "Hide Status Bar" as both hide the status bar and both show the same overlay info when hovering over links
Thanks