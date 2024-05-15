I fiddled a lot with the look and feel of Vivaldi when I was new to it a few years ago.

Now I've forgot what I did and how I did it. I have sync between a windows computer and a linux computer, and I suspect my visual change isn't synced and is part of CSS changes.

I set up everything in windows, and there it looks like I want, but looks wrong in my new linux installation.

Top one above orange line is how it looks in Linux, Bottom one below orange bar is how it looks in Windows (how I want it to look).

It's a bookmark bar in the bottom, with all bookmarks centered in the middle.



I've tried with seperators, but then it get's centralized (kind of) in linux, but to the right in windows. And over all look not as good.

So, is this a CSS change I've made?

If so, where can I find this change on the Windows machine?

And, where can I add that in the Linux machine?