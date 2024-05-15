Is this a CSS modification I've done many years ago?
atchoprosit
I fiddled a lot with the look and feel of Vivaldi when I was new to it a few years ago.
Now I've forgot what I did and how I did it. I have sync between a windows computer and a linux computer, and I suspect my visual change isn't synced and is part of CSS changes.
I set up everything in windows, and there it looks like I want, but looks wrong in my new linux installation.
Top one above orange line is how it looks in Linux, Bottom one below orange bar is how it looks in Windows (how I want it to look).
It's a bookmark bar in the bottom, with all bookmarks centered in the middle.
I've tried with seperators, but then it get's centralized (kind of) in linux, but to the right in windows. And over all look not as good.
So, is this a CSS change I've made?
If so, where can I find this change on the Windows machine?
And, where can I add that in the Linux machine?
mib2berlin
@atchoprosit
Hi, maybe post your code here in code view, mark the text and use the </> button.
Does it ever work in Linux?
atchoprosit
Where do I find it? If I know where it is in windows, and where it goes in linux, I can probably find the difference.
After I made it look like I wanted many years ago after a lot of experimenting I stopped with the modding and today I don't remember anything about it, and really don't have the time to jump down as deep again as I did back then (especially since it obviously doesn't stick with me).
mib2berlin
@atchoprosit
Ah, now I understand.
Open Settings > Appearance
There is the path to the folder where the code is.
Copy the .css file/s to a folder on Linux and select it in Appearance settings.
atchoprosit
Thank you so much! I remember it being a lot more troublesome, but guess maybe it was some other thing I tried to do back in the day.
Now I got the code('s) and Vivaldi is now fine and dandy on my linux as well. Thanks again!
(PS. If search engines redirect someone here because keywords vivaldi css linux - it's not the same way in linux:
1: sudo nano /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/style/YourCustomCSS.css
2: Paste css-code
3: sudo sed -i '1s/^/@import "YourCustomCSS.css";/' /opt/vivaldi/resources/vivaldi/style/common.css
4: If more custom css's, just repeat.
Maybe take a backup of common.css first)
mib2berlin
@atchoprosit
Hm, the CSS folder should not be in the Vivaldi install or user space.
We had three updates of Vivaldi lately and every time the common.css is overwritten and you have to do this again.
If I get code here from other user I always create a new .css file and not merge it in a huge forall.css file.
I have my CSS folder in a cloud, all my installs use the same folder so one change happen on all devices in one rush.
Cheers, mib