Beginner's Issues
Hi all,
After having continued issues with Opera, I'm finally ready to try a new browser, but as with everything new, I'm struggling with a few things...
#1 Certain pages just won't load in Vivaldi. Ironically, it's the topics in the Opera forums that are unreachable.
https://forums.opera.com/topic/68046/copy-extensions-to-another-pc-backup-extensions
Is there any fix or explanation for this?
#2 When I open links in new tabs (right-click), I want them to open in the background, like all other browsers do - but Vivaldi will focus on them. Any way this can be changed?
Thanks!
@Gasparini said:
no problems here, try to disable ad-block for this site (security shield within the adressbar)
use middle click
mib2berlin
@Gasparini
Hi and welcome to the forum and Vivaldi.
- Check if the Vivaldi ad blocker does this.
You can disable it with the shield icon in the address bar.
If you use a ad blocker extension you should disable it globally in Settings > Privacy.
@derDay was faster.
@Gasparini said in Beginner's Issues:
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forum
V has lots of settings as Opera Presto had,
Take a quiet look at them.
For that one,
Settings
--
@Gasparini said in Beginner's Issues:
Or just select "Open Link in Background Tab".
@TbGbe
vivaldi offers to much options
Opening the tabs in the background works just fine, thanks!
As for the non-loading page, I had tried disabling the ad blocker already, but no luck. The error code is ERR_FAILED (Vivaldi claiming that the site might be temporarily unavailable or was permanently moved to a new address).
How to reproduce:
Google for "Transfer Opera Settings from old PC to New"
Click on link
Works fine with other browsers.
@Zalex108 said in Beginner's Issues:
Can you not try and confirm that you are (not) having the same issue?
@Gasparini Loads for me 6.7.3329.31 Win 11
@Gasparini said in Beginner's Issues:
@Zalex108 said in Beginner's Issues:
Can you not try and confirm that you are (not) having the same issue?
But you clicked on the link in the search results and not on the link in this thread, correct?
Nope,
The one you've provided.
mib2berlin
@Gasparini
Hi, I test your link and the Google search and both work.
Do you use any third party security/firewall software?
They act different for Vivaldi in many cases but work for Chrome, Edge, Opera for example.
Very odd. I've boiled it down to two lines of code:
<a href="https://forum.vivaldi.net">Vivaldi Forum</a>
<br>
<a href="https://forums.opera.com">Opera Forum</a>
If I put this into a simple html-file, the first link works fine. The second one will get me the ERR_FAILED, but when I place my cursor in the URL bar and hit return, it'll load just fine.
Seems to be specific to my setup, then. I'll troubleshoot and report back.
This seems to be caused by the DDG Tracker Radar list.
Disable it and it works.
Disabling the blocker for the domain itself doesn't work, you need to disable the DDG list globally.
Test case:
https://codepen.io/stianlund/pen/gOJaGVB
No idea why...
Edit: I reported this as
VB-106599- Generally blocklist issues are not bug worthy but this case is strange enough.