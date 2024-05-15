Hi all,

After having continued issues with Opera, I'm finally ready to try a new browser, but as with everything new, I'm struggling with a few things...

#1 Certain pages just won't load in Vivaldi. Ironically, it's the topics in the Opera forums that are unreachable.

https://forums.opera.com/topic/68046/copy-extensions-to-another-pc-backup-extensions

Is there any fix or explanation for this?

#2 When I open links in new tabs (right-click), I want them to open in the background, like all other browsers do - but Vivaldi will focus on them. Any way this can be changed?

Thanks!