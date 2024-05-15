Latest Version of Vivaldi Breaking my VM plus Extensions not working
HI Guys
Been using Vivaldi for months in a VM in Unraid its got 8gb Ram 4 CPUs and has run for months and months no issue.
After latest update my whole VM cannot run hardly CPU is 100% all the time and webpages take like 2 min to load no extentions work!
I have tried a fresh profile but that takes 10 min to setup there is something very wrong with latest issue.
Is there a safe way to rollback lease.
I only ever use 4 tabs in the VM so its not loaded down with multiple tabs
@OsoPolar Mostly slowdown in VMs is caused by virtual GPU emulation/driver.
What is show in vivaldi://gpu?
Sometimes you can enable Hardware Acceleration by opening vivaldi://flags , going to "Override software rendering list", set to Enabled and restart.
Tried to add file but not enough privilages again
https://logs.notifiarr.com/?7f18b26caa3605b7#AKYen412v3rjPTjUZDRnnKcLcmKH1WG5mUWMrXGoQiiF
@DoctorG
I have tried ivaldi://flags , going to "Override software rendering list" it is even slower it really is so bad this version
In Guest:
- Enough GPU memory set?
- Enough main memory set?
- How many CPUs are emulated?
I use only VirtualBox in my Linux and mostly Vivaldi browser causes slower rendering.
@DoctorG hi i mention that in initial post prior to this update it ran very fast.
This isnt slower its very very sluggish, nothing loads properly or renders properly extensions not working or loading it is very bad
Other chrome browsers are ok
This is clearly an update issue with Vivaldi update as other users seem to be having issues
mib2berlin
@OsoPolar
Hi, do you meant update from 6.6 to 6.7 or the latest 6.7 update?
This was only a security update and two bug fixes.
@mib2berlin hi i was using as normal yesterday it has updated to 6.7 and now will not run.
I have rebooted the VM restarted the Windows as well
Tried a new profile it just runs so bad like dragging something through mud.
mib2berlin
@OsoPolar
We had 5 updates since 6.7 was published, 4 was May 11, 5 was 13 May.
I would prefer a standalone install of an older version and the latest version, change nothing and test performance then.
Disable auto update during the install.
I have sometimes 2 or 3 versions installed for testing.
Maybe it is not your profile but your install is broken, reinstall with keeping user data help sometimes.
