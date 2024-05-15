HI Guys

Been using Vivaldi for months in a VM in Unraid its got 8gb Ram 4 CPUs and has run for months and months no issue.

After latest update my whole VM cannot run hardly CPU is 100% all the time and webpages take like 2 min to load no extentions work!

I have tried a fresh profile but that takes 10 min to setup there is something very wrong with latest issue.

Is there a safe way to rollback lease.

I only ever use 4 tabs in the VM so its not loaded down with multiple tabs