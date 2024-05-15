Vivaldi 6.7.3335.85

Android 11

Samsung Galaxy A50

In SETTINGS - PRIVACY AND SECURITY, I enabled CLEAR SESSION BROWSING DATA ON EXIT, flagging all four actions:

Browsing history

Cookies and site data

Cached images and files

Close open tabs

As a result, when I select EXIT from the main menu, Vivaldi should close all open tabs.

Unfortunately this rarely happens. Most of the time, when I reopen Vivaldi, I get the same tabs of the precedent session. So I have to select EXIT from the main menu again and again: after a few attempts, Vivaldi finally closes all open tabs.

Are you experiencing the same erratic behaviour?