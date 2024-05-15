Close open tabs on EXIT rarely works
Vivaldi 6.7.3335.85
Android 11
Samsung Galaxy A50
In SETTINGS - PRIVACY AND SECURITY, I enabled CLEAR SESSION BROWSING DATA ON EXIT, flagging all four actions:
- Browsing history
- Cookies and site data
- Cached images and files
- Close open tabs
As a result, when I select EXIT from the main menu, Vivaldi should close all open tabs.
Unfortunately this rarely happens. Most of the time, when I reopen Vivaldi, I get the same tabs of the precedent session. So I have to select EXIT from the main menu again and again: after a few attempts, Vivaldi finally closes all open tabs.
Are you experiencing the same erratic behaviour?
@fabriana
Hi, I don't use this setting, I test this with a few tabs and after Exit all tabs are closed at next start.
At second try it does not close any tab at Vivaldi 6.7.3335.85.
I test this in an internal 6.8 build and cant reproduce it there, I exit 3 times.
May you check the Vivaldi snapshot (Beta) build if it work there, than a update of 6.7 or the next 6.8 stable include it.
The snapshot install is independent of your stable install.
Cheers, mib
Thanks for your suggestion. I've just installed Vivaldi Snapshot 6.8.3348.4 and it ALWAYS close open tabs on EXIT (if CLEAR SESSION BROWSING DATA ON EXIT --> CLOSE OPEN TABS is enabled).
Should I report the bug for version 6.7.3335.85 ?
EDIT: I was speaking too soon... The erratic bug has appeared in the Snapshot too I really don't understand what triggers this annoying bug.
@fabriana
Hi and no, all bug fixes in the snapshot will be in the next stable anyway.
If you use sync you can work further in the snapshot until the next stable arrives.
I use it as my work build since a long time and use stable only for testing.
Cheers, mib
Hello, Vivaldi
is there any chance that Vivaldi Tabs view be listed,
not in grid lik3 now ,too large and not provid3 good view...?
@disu1950
Hi, this has nothing to do with this thread.
It is not possible in Vivaldi at moment but we have a feature request about.
It has not many user votes, 20 in 4 Years but you can vote for it with like the first post.
Please open an own thread if you have questions or need help next time, please
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/48334/compact-list-of-tabs-in-tab-switcher-hide-thumbnails
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin The erratic bug has appeared in the Snapshot too
@fabriana
Hrm, I test this only three times, please report it.
I can confirm the report for stable and add comments for the developer.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Bug reported: VAB-9273
@fabriana
Thanks for the report, I could reproduce it at my fourth test and confirmed the report.
Cheers, mib