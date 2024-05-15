High cpu usage
-
So I noticed for the past week that vivaldi was consuming a lot of CPU and when going to task bar a killing the single task that was consuming like 60 - 90% of my cpu seems to be the whatsapp app of the sidebar .
Does anyone know what to do ? i love using the sidebar whatsapp .
-
@LFBG07 welcome to the forum. Please consider using the search function of the forum. You will find that we have a number of users reporting high CPU usage. A common reason is having mail enabled. If you use mail, the way to check whether this is the case for you is to temporarily turn off the mail client in the settings.
To solve the problem, the only way I know is to remove the accounts and add them again.
Also see this post regarding my own experience with the issue (the sub-linked information about how to force reindexing the database has since been removed as it can cause severe trouble) https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/84788/mail-calendar-feeds-hogging-cpu/3?_=1715736677144
-
@WildEnte Hi
well i searched in the forums but didnt find exactly my problem ,
also im not using the email stuff ,
and it seems to be ''corrected'' i cleaned all the cache of vivaldi and it worked .
-
@LFBG07 good to know that clearing the cache can help, too!