@LFBG07 welcome to the forum. Please consider using the search function of the forum. You will find that we have a number of users reporting high CPU usage. A common reason is having mail enabled. If you use mail, the way to check whether this is the case for you is to temporarily turn off the mail client in the settings.

To solve the problem, the only way I know is to remove the accounts and add them again.

Also see this post regarding my own experience with the issue (the sub-linked information about how to force reindexing the database has since been removed as it can cause severe trouble) https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/84788/mail-calendar-feeds-hogging-cpu/3?_=1715736677144