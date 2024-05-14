One thing that has me wondering if the grass is greener on the other side is that there is no official way to autohide vertical tabs or tab bar in general when not mousing over the tab bar area. In edge, the browser I use for work, the tab bar automatically hides itself when not moused over, and there is an option to pin the whole tab bar when I don't want it to be hidden.

I use a lot of tabs, but it seems tab management in edge browser has been more superior to vivaldi as of late, since... well... I started using edge for work instead of chrome. it seems there are so many options for tab and the tab bar, but some features I'm missing are colored tab stack indicators, easy tab stack renaming, Tab group hibernation, and autohiding the tab bar when not moused over.

I've seen this has been an issue the community has voiced concerns about over the past few years, and the only solution that would come close is an unofficial CSS fix, which is not nearly as simple as installing vivaldi and enabling these features in settings. Currently, the fix I use to hide the vertical tab bar is to bind a key to show/hide tabs, but this makes every window show/hide tabs which is not something I want. I often have multiple windows open at a time with many tabs per window due to tickets and requests.

adding a button to minimize the tab bar would still be preferred over having to shortcut-key the tab bar into submission when I want to conserve space. I don't want to rely on a community fix for this. I don't want to hide the tab bar out of sight when really, what I want is to minimize the space that tabs take up on my screen. I'd like to have the option to pin the tab bar in a maximized state if I'm working extensively to organize tabs without shortcutting. Is there any way I can persuade Vivaldi devs to implement this feature? it seems like Vivaldi is starting to fall behind when compared to the way other browsers handle their tabs. I know this may not drive others insane, and it may seem like I'm complaining, but it's enough to make my head spin that this hasn't really been officially implemented, unlike the rest of the awesome features that Vivaldi has given us so far. Thank you vivaldi team. please consider us vertical tab users, it seems I'm not the only one with issues akin to my own here.