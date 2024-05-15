Fonts | Space Bar | AdBlocker
Anathanatas
3 things I can't find a way to change
where's the setting so the font is larger than default?
Why using the space bar for a webpage does it go down(good) and in email send me to the next email (not good) how to change that?
Why when closing tabs after reading email and news are there no blocked things or ....and yet if I go to streaming sites or even msnbc it is ALWAYS 563 and 23, consistently that doesn't inspire confidence
@Anathanatas Which font - the user interface (menus, toolbars, etc,.) or websites?
The spacebar should scroll down then go to next page, if there is an obvious next page. In email or feeds, the obvious next page is next unread message. You may be able to alter this in Settings, Shortcuts.
I don't understand the question for your last one, sorry.
@sgunhouse
thanks for replying. It is (fonts) on webpages and in emails both. There must be a default way to change the size.
You describe the space bar activity as I experience it but I wish there was a way to have it not do that especially in email I forget and hit the space bar to go down the page and it moves to the next email no matter what I'd rather the action was the same all the time.
As for the part you didn't understand; When I close all the tabs there is a report of trackers blocked and cookies blocked yet except when I am streaming or looking at msnbc there are none reported and when I am streaming when I close those tabs I get the same number every time no matter whether I look at many sites or only one. Trying to understand why that number never changes and why I don't get something blocked when reading news sites.
I hope this is clearer?
@Anathanatas In Settings > Webpages, there is a setting for Default font size, but pages can specify their own font sizes and you'd need an extension to override those.
I can't see how trackers would occur inside a stream, but I don't know much about how they count such things; someone else will need to answer that.
Back on the keyboard behavior, there is a checkbox under Settings > Keyboard for "Space key to fast forward" - turn that off to disable the spacebar going to next page. Hopefrully that applies to mail as well.
@sgunhouse - thanks for this 2 out of three is great. And yes that space bar setting did work in email too. I'm still trying to adjust the font(s) that's on me.
perhaps someone else can explain how blocking 'stuff' works.
good work. thank you again.
@Anathanatas said in 3 things I can't find a way to change:
Consider either:
adjusting the webpage's zoom level to achieve the increase in font size (Press
Ctrl+
+to enlarge,
Ctrl+
-to reduce,
Ctrl+
0to restore default size
increase Settings > Webpages > Minimum Font Size value, as highlighted below:
Tracker and Ad Blocker is not necessary when viewing email message as the only remote content displayed are images and by default these are not fetched until user specifically choose to do so.
@yojimbo274064400 yes I did find the setting for default web zoom and have reset it. I was not referring to that when I mentioned font I was disappointed that I could not find a way to globally change the font (I despise san serif).
And the blockers of cookies and trackers etc was not in email nor did i expect it to be it is when I am looking at youtube/msnbc/shout!tv/ Revry and that even if I look at only one of those for a short time the blocker info is still 563 and 23 all the time. I don't understand that, it doesn't seem reliable or I'm misusing this information.
yojimbo274064400
Thank you for clarifying the Ad Blocker issue.
Are any Ad Blocking extensions installed, for instance uBlock Origin, or similar? If so then this may explain your observations of Vivaldi's privacy statistics.
@yojimbo274064400 Hello- I don't think I have any extensions chosen. Where would I find that information. I do use a vpn, outside of vivaldi, but unless they are default ? Let me know where to look.
thanks
j
@Anathanatas, press
Ctrl+
Shift+
Eto see list of installed extensions
@yojimbo274064400 thanks as expected I have no extensions at all. So I guess that means no blockage?
That is correct.
Is there any form of network level filtering occurring on your local network connection, for example use of a Pi-hole – Network-wide Ad Blocking or similar Ad Blocking service.
If not then I am stumped for the moment and can only suggest checking if the issue persist when using a new Profile, read more here
User Profiles | Vivaldi Browser Help