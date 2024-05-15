@sgunhouse

thanks for replying. It is (fonts) on webpages and in emails both. There must be a default way to change the size.

You describe the space bar activity as I experience it but I wish there was a way to have it not do that especially in email I forget and hit the space bar to go down the page and it moves to the next email no matter what I'd rather the action was the same all the time.

As for the part you didn't understand; When I close all the tabs there is a report of trackers blocked and cookies blocked yet except when I am streaming or looking at msnbc there are none reported and when I am streaming when I close those tabs I get the same number every time no matter whether I look at many sites or only one. Trying to understand why that number never changes and why I don't get something blocked when reading news sites.

I hope this is clearer?