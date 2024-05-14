Lingvanex bug
-
Hello! I would like you to implement an option in the Lingvanex translator in the toolbar to always keep fixed the language options we have chosen. I noticed that by clicking the clear button, it "resets" and goes back to the "detect language automatically" mode. And several times, leaving in automatic, it identifies what I write as being from other languages, totally different from mine.
-
@rikroses If you think this behaviour is a bug, please file a bug report. Do not report bugs in the feature request forum. They will probably never be noticed here by the developers.
Please see How to Report a Bug.
There is already a request to Select Source and Target Languages for Translator.
-
-
-