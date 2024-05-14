Bookmarks mouseover highlighting
IanSJohnston
I have the Bookmarks panel open on the left permanently, and would like to see mouseover working on my bookmarks (per FireFox) so that they highlight.
This doesn't really add in direct functionality, but just gives better feedback to the user. The TABS and menu bar items already highlight on mouseover so would make sense to have the bookmarks also.
FYI. I am using the SUBTLE theme.
Ian.
@IanSJohnston The Bookmarks Panel has additional functionality vs the Bookmark Bar and Bookmark Menu. More than one bookmark can be selected via Click, Ctrl+Click, and Shift+Click for performing operations such as Open or Delete on multiple bookmarks at once.
Therefore, the user needs to select a bookmark or several bookmarks first.