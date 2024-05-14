Include Portuguese PT-BR (Brazil)
Hello! I would really appreciate if you could include the Portuguese language PT-BR (Brazil) in the translation of Lingvanex. Thank you!
mib2berlin
@rikroses
Hi, please search before you make new requests, we have some threads about this.
The translation system used by Vivaldi is Lingvanex and that doesn't support Brazil, which the Vivaldi team can't do much about.
https://lingvanex.com/language-features/
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks for the tip, but I will keep trying.
@mib2berlin By the way, I made the same request to the Lingvanex team. But between me asking and the Vivaldi team asking, for sure Vivaldi has much more influence than I do.
mib2berlin
@rikroses
You can make requests but if they are duplicates of existing requests they get closed anyway.
If Lingvanex add the language Vivaldi will get it.
Cheers, mib
