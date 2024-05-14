Lots of spam comments
I had to manually report 123 comments for illegal drugs and other spam being posted in comments on my blog.
I only found out after 1 talkback email from Vivaldi I got yesterday and the spam dated back to at least December 2023. (not sure why I had not gotten any email in years)
@Chas4 You can set it to allow only approved comments, then this won’t happen again.
@luetage It has been for years, and these were obvious spam that should have been auto flagged, guessing they spammed others also.