I have "Show Selected Text Translate Button" checked in the Vivaldi settings, but it quite frequently displays in a random location on the page instead of near the selected text.

It seems to display properly on subsequent text selections of the same text.

Can this be reproduced by anyone else?

Vivaldi 6.7.3329.29

Windows 11 Pro - 22635.3575

This has been going on since forever. I can use the context menu, but this button, when it works, is so much easier.