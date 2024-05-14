Show Selected Text Translate Button
I have "Show Selected Text Translate Button" checked in the Vivaldi settings, but it quite frequently displays in a random location on the page instead of near the selected text.
It seems to display properly on subsequent text selections of the same text.
Can this be reproduced by anyone else?
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.29
Windows 11 Pro - 22635.3575
This has been going on since forever. I can use the context menu, but this button, when it works, is so much easier.
mib2berlin
@pelaird
Hi, I can confirm this in a clean profile, I saw this before but I use the context menu for translate; Solution: Disable the icon.
If other user can reproduce this you can report it.
I am on Linux at moment but will check this on Windows 11 later.
EDIT: I cant reproduce it in a clean profile on Windows 11.
Try @Zalex108 troubleshooting steps.
Cheers, mib
As I stated above, on the first selection of text the translate button appears randomly on the page. If the text is selected a second time, The translate button appears under the selected text, or very nearby.
For some reason, when initially invoked, Vivaldi is confused where the selected text resides on the page. After the text is selected a second time, Vivaldi seems to know where the selected text is located.
This leads me to believe there is something in the Vivaldi code which causes it to initially misinterpret the selected text's location.
@pelaird said in Show Selected Text Translate Button:
It seems to display properly on subsequent text selections of the same text.
I simply over read this.
It also seems a bit random where the icon appears.
Report it to the bug tracker, I could reproduce it at my first test.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@pelaird said in Show Selected Text Translate Button:
on the first selection of text the translate button appears randomly on the page. If the text is selected a second time, The translate button appears under the selected text, or very nearby.
Reported. VB-106535
@pelaird
Thanks, please add the bug number VB- to follow up.
Cheers, mib
@pelaird
Confirmed in the bug tracker.
Cheers, mib