AngeloLopesdaSilva
My name is Angelo, I live in Porto, Portugal, I'm 70 years old and I started working with computers in 1972. Punched tape, no monitor...
For the last more than twenty years I have lived and been very happy with Opera. With "evolution", what was simple became more complicated and the straw that broke the camel's back was the musical splash screen when I opened the browser.
As I was afraid that things would get even worse, I didn't even look for a way to "turn off the music". I was fortunate to find this new "love" that I hope will be my last.
All the best
@AngeloLopesdaSilva Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
@AngeloLopesdaSilva Very nice intro.
How had you found the Vivaldi browser?
Do you use Vivaldi only for browsing the web or ore like Mail, Calendars and Feeds?
AngeloLopesdaSilva
@DoctorG
First I discovered that Opera now belongs to a Chinese group. Nothing against it, I have a Citroen C5 and it is also Chinese. I just thought I would still be Norwegian, European.
I use Vivaldi for Gmail and to search the net.
off topic, I never had a television but I watch the news during meals on my wife's iPad. I have two children and 5 grandchildren and we have never missed television. Motorcycles yes...!!!
By the way, I never had the patience for social media.
RiveDroite Ambassador
Welcome to Vivaldi! It's a great browser and a great community here!
@AngeloLopesdaSilva, welcome and enjoy Vivaldi and our community
vivaldi://game
AngeloLopesdaSilva
@Zalex108 said in New to Vivaldi:
vivaldi://game
for my grandsons
I don't know how to speak English, let alone write in English. The Vivaldi platform has tasked me with gaining a 'good reputation' from others in order to access all the features. It seems they have truly chosen the path to be a platform for a select few.
I have no idea if what is written here is correct, as it is not in my language
@lubrasil, it is correct, although it is true that the language in the general forum, because it is international, is English, but if you look at the index, you will also find a subforum in your language.
It is also true that, in order to use the email offered by Vivaldi, the only condition is that you have a minimum reputation. This was introduced to avoid spam and users who, without using Vivaldi, register only to have this email service.
These are not restrictions to only accept a few, it is an arrangement that is fair to all users.
@lubrasil to gain reputation, participation in the forum is not required. Users "have to participate in Forum discussions, interact with others on Vivaldi Social, share their browser themes, post on their blog and/or sync their browser data to collect 'points'."
(Source: https://vivaldi.com/blog/community/two-factor-authentication-for-vivaldi-accounts/#Vivaldi_Webmail_access_is_now_linked_to_a_reputation_system)
As a side note, the English translation of what you wrote in your language is perfect. I am thrilled that it's possible to have a good conversation with a person whose language I don't know. Translation tools do the heavy lifting, but without a community forum like this one, we'd likely never interact in the first place.