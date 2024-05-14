I have set "about:blank" page as my Vivaldi default page and used the function "always open bookmark/search in new tab". The problem is, I want to open bookmark/search in current page but not in new tab if the current page is blank page, or it will create an unused blank page every time I open a bookmark in blank page, so I have to close it manually.

Actually I have found a similar issue in this forum: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/41215/use-new-tab-to-open-bookmarks, and I am wondering if there is any solution on this issue? Or could I solve this problem by some kinds of chrome extensions?