V 6.7 | Frequent Freezes / Crashes
Hello All,
I don't want to create new same topic so I will continue from this point,
The problem is back. Vivaldi after last update frequently freezes/crashes.
I'm looking for help , and I can provide any logs
@bvainrub
Hi, if you can reproduce it in a clean profile you can report it to the bug tracker.
Vivaldi create crash logs, upload such a log file help the developer to track down the issue.
Troubleshooting a used profile is much harder, extensions and third party security tools act different after an update.
Some user report issues and later they post 4000 tabs are in use, for example.
Create a new profile, close your default profile window, don't install or change nothing in the new profile.
In the new window close all tabs and start testing.
I mostly import my bookmarks to get something to test.
Cheers, mib
Succesfuly crashed
Faulting application name: vivaldi.exe, version: 6.7.3329.27, time stamp: 0x663c8a8d Faulting module name: KERNELBASE.dll, version: 10.0.19041.4291, time stamp: 0xa956ff71 Exception code: 0xe0000008 Fault offset: 0x000000000002ab89 Faulting process id: 0x226d8 Faulting application start time: 0x01daa5842b42dff8 Faulting application path: C:\Users\bvain\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe Faulting module path: C:\Windows\System32\KERNELBASE.dll Report Id: 24ee9a27-baba-48cf-8aa7-45179e54a55b Faulting package full name: Faulting package-relative application ID:
@bvainrub
Nice.
I can't even remember the last time Vivaldi crashed on my systems.
Anyway, where are the reports:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thank you for answering. Support contact to me and I provided crush bug report. Hope this helps.
mib2berlin
@bvainrub
Can you add the bug number VB- here please, it is easier to follow up.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: VB-106520
@mib2berlin VB-106520
@bvainrub Following. Right now - consistently crashing on AutoTrader and Etsy product pages.
I disonnected all extentions and try to surf on google map. after few minutes is see this
instate map
@bvainrub said in V 6.7 | Frequent Freezes / Crashes:
KERNELBASE.dll
- Any security tools on Windows?
- Restricted PC in company environment?
- Broken installation? (try a reinstall)
- Repair Windows in Admin Powershell with each commands:
sfrc /scannow
Dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth
Dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth
Dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth
@DoctorG
Any security tools on Windows? NO, all was great in last 3 years before last update
Restricted PC in company environment? This is my home PC
Broken installation? (try a reinstall) , I reintalled from your link now. Done
Repair Windows in Admin Powershell with each commands:
sfrc /scannow -- This command not working
Dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth Done
Dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth Done
Dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth Done
Windows Admin PowerShell output :
Windows PowerShell Copyright (C) Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved. Try the new cross-platform PowerShell https://aka.ms/pscore6 PS C:\Windows\system32> sfrc /scannow sfrc : The term 'sfrc' is not recognized as the name of a cmdlet, function, script file, or operable program. Check the spelling of the name, or if a path was included, verify that the path is correct and try again. At line:1 char:1 + sfrc /scannow + ~~~~ + CategoryInfo : ObjectNotFound: (sfrc:String) [], CommandNotFoundException + FullyQualifiedErrorId : CommandNotFoundException PS C:\Windows\system32> Dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /ScanHealth Deployment Image Servicing and Management tool Version: 10.0.19041.3636 Image Version: 10.0.19045.4291 [==========================100.0%==========================] The component store is repairable. The operation completed successfully. PS C:\Windows\system32> Dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /CheckHealth Deployment Image Servicing and Management tool Version: 10.0.19041.3636 Image Version: 10.0.19045.4291 The component store is repairable. The operation completed successfully. PS C:\Windows\system32> Dism /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth Deployment Image Servicing and Management tool Version: 10.0.19041.3636 Image Version: 10.0.19045.4291 [==========================100.0%==========================] Error: 0x800f081f The source files could not be found. Use the "Source" option to specify the location of the files that are required to restore the feature. For more information on specifying a source location, see https://go.microsoft.com/fwlink/?LinkId=243077. The DISM log file can be found at C:\Windows\Logs\DISM\dism.log PS C:\Windows\system32>
reboot done.
Same problem
@bvainrub said in V 6.7 | Frequent Freezes / Crashes:
sfrc /scannow
Excuse my typo! This is the correct one:
sfc /scannow
-
@DoctorG
all done
PS C:\Windows\system32> sfc /scannow Beginning system scan. This process will take some time. Beginning verification phase of system scan. Verification 100% complete. Windows Resource Protection found corrupt files but was unable to fix some of them. For online repairs, details are included in the CBS log file located at windir\Logs\CBS\CBS.log. For example C:\Windows\Logs\CBS\CBS.log. For offline repairs, details are included in the log file provided by the /OFFLOGFILE flag. PS C:\Windows\system32>
@bvainrub I am having the same issue. Vivaldi has gone to be light and breezy to being the slowest and heaviest I have ever seen a browser behave.
This is very sad to hear this, I joined to Vivaldi 3 years ago and this is my first time so bad experience. All my link and work here. And I'm absolutely can't continue to work. The browser begun independently close and open again. But I have to say this is not happen in this clean profile.
In my opinion when development team begun "play" with bookmarks/favorites it is start to work with strange behavior .
Small preview begun fade out after 7-10 sec and even some time until you are not rollover mouse this small pic continue to appear.
and now problem with freezing's.
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.31 is out today
Hello All,
Quick update.
I updated to Vivaldi 6.7.3329.31.
First of all version is stable and no more freeze from Vivaldi.
In addition small priview after mosue rollover fade out corectly after 1 sec.
Thanks for great update!!
Where we can find link with release update??
-
@bvainrub
Hi, we got reports it freeze and crash all the time.
You can check the blog for release updates for desktop and mobiles.