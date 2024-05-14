@Tygr09 @jbova

This is very sad to hear this, I joined to Vivaldi 3 years ago and this is my first time so bad experience. All my link and work here. And I'm absolutely can't continue to work. The browser begun independently close and open again. But I have to say this is not happen in this clean profile.

In my opinion when development team begun "play" with bookmarks/favorites it is start to work with strange behavior .

Small preview begun fade out after 7-10 sec and even some time until you are not rollover mouse this small pic continue to appear.



and now problem with freezing's.