Minor update(2) for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.7
mariap Vivaldi Team
This update includes a security fix from Chromium upstream to resolve “CVE-2024-4761: Out of bounds write in V8”, an exploit for which exists in the wild.
Thx!
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@zalex108: Wait I am second? Damn
You are very busy
Even more now, with the training for the SWEDEN3DAYS
When collapse folder bookmark adding ??? How many years wait ?
While you're here, you're counting who's first, who is the second , I'm counting the years, we'll see working bookmarks in 2 years, or in 1