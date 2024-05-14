@janrif I don't know why you keep dragging Email Labels into this. These things are not related.

Here's a snippet from my Vivaldi Calendar View

Those are events from the 9th? Past events are faded, I would've thought that was obvious?

Just like they are in Google Calendar.

Your example from Gcal is 1/6 - these are not past events.

The code I am using follows

.cal-event-header { color: var(--colorCalendarFg); background: var(--colorCalendarBg); }

If that's the code you're using it's not working. If it's working it should look like:



I also realize now your CAROL->WORK events are actually all-day events which display differently than timed events, they have a full background, while timed have a dot - just like in Google Cal.