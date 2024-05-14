Calendar Color Backgrounds Faded
@Pathduck I hear you; I understand. I've created some sample snippets to illustrate
Here's aa snippet from my Email View
Here's a snippet from my Vivaldi Calendar View
On the selected day, the cell header is ok but the item the cell is a non starter.
Here's a snippet from my Google Calendar view
The code I am using follows
.cal-event-header { color: var(--colorCalendarFg); background: var(--colorCalendarBg); }
I realize that Google is white bkground & Vivaldi calendar is not so here's Vivaldi with white background that I created for illustration purposes
If I scroll down, each item displays the color properly: Blue, Green, Red. Otherwise the colors are muted.
@janrif I don't know why you keep dragging Email Labels into this. These things are not related.
Those are events from the 9th? Past events are faded, I would've thought that was obvious?
Just like they are in Google Calendar.
Your example from Gcal is 1/6 - these are not past events.
If that's the code you're using it's not working. If it's working it should look like:
I also realize now your CAROL->WORK events are actually all-day events which display differently than timed events, they have a full background, while timed have a dot - just like in Google Cal.
You make my point. Anyway, thank you. for your help.
@janrif If it's not working you should have a look at what CSS files you have added to the CSS Modifications folder.
Have you actually added the code you refer to in one of the CSS files there?
Please list the files in your CSS modifications folder and what they contain.
Make a screenshot of the file listing.
@Pathduck I am using:
.cal-event-header { color: var(--colorCalendarFg); background: var(--colorCalendarBg); }
barbudo2005
Be careful, you seem "too" enthusiastic.
Playing with CSS code is addictive and there is no treatment that can reverse it.
You keep saying that - but it's clearly not working for you, and there's nothing wrong with the code.
How about this:
/* Solid background colour for timed events and a radius */ .cal-event-header { color: var(--colorCalendarFg); background: var(--colorCalendarBg); border-radius: var(--radius); } /* Solid background colour for all-day events */ .calendar-event.solid, .calendar-event.all-day { background-color: var(--colorCalendarBg); }
Having taken another look at it, I realized the all-day events were dimmed because they used the alpha-transparency version of the CalendarBg colour variable.
The above CSS sets the background to the regular background for all-day events, as well as adds a radius that follows your theme corner rounding setting.
@Pathduck This works like a charm. Now I have a colorful & easy to see calendar. Thank you very, very much!
I found another mystery (to me) css file but I will start another thread.