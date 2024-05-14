Make Reader Mode a toggle (button and/or menu)
Like it is for Desktop: a button, or menu.
you have the code
You have the icon
You know it already works.
Please add it to Android. The current pop-up-only version is unreliable, and if missed, sometimes doesn't pop-up again. Even on refresh.
Let's enforce Vivaldi's motto: let the user decide.
As far as I know, it's the only piece of UI left that behaves that way, and it feels half-baked, unfinished, unpolished now, in 2024 with version 6.7 of Vivaldi.
Grands mercis of thankfulness in advance, backed by years of asking (literally).
Ps: Do it!
mib2berlin
@tegehel
Hi, the Vivaldi team has thousands of "easy to add" tasks on the todo list.
This is one of the 5000 feature request they should handle, too.
Please vote for it:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/82898/simple-button-for-reader-view
