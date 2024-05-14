Like it is for Desktop: a button, or menu.

you have the code

You have the icon

You know it already works.

Please add it to Android. The current pop-up-only version is unreliable, and if missed, sometimes doesn't pop-up again. Even on refresh.

Let's enforce Vivaldi's motto: let the user decide.

As far as I know, it's the only piece of UI left that behaves that way, and it feels half-baked, unfinished, unpolished now, in 2024 with version 6.7 of Vivaldi.

Grands mercis of thankfulness in advance, backed by years of asking (literally).

Ps: Do it!