Show tabs in stack on hover even when stack is opened (two level horizontal tabs)
I've just noticed a great feature in vivaldi where, if you hover over a tab stack you'll get a vertical list of tabs with the option to close them or jump to a tab and see the preview. Fantastic! This only happens if the stack isn't active. It would be useful to have the option to have this behaviour even when you're in the stack - especially for a lot of tabs. It gives you the best of both worlds between horizontal and vertical tabs in my opinion.
Thanks!