@schreck I think this changed recently - I'm almost certain that I would normally have a plain text editor unless I switched to HTML on the toolbar above the message.

A couple of weeks ago I suddenly noticed that my text looked more like Arial than Courier and I reached for the button to toggle back to plain text and... couldn't find it!

Like you, I do not want to send in HTML at all - I always hated how HTML rendering could make a simple mail message change from ~1KB to ~100KB - it's a ridiculous waste of data...! (And it makes reading raw mail really horrible as well - in the old days it was actually very easy to skim through mail files with a text viewer - now you spend most of the time scrolling through garbage tag-soup.)

As for pasting from clipboard - just use right-click -> paste as plain text or CTRL-SHIFT-V in Windows.