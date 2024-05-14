answering mails, how to switch completely to text and not html?
this is totally going on my nerves,
how can i turn of html and formatting etc?
always when i paste something from the clipboard, the formatting is f* up the whole mail..
@schreck I think this changed recently - I'm almost certain that I would normally have a plain text editor unless I switched to HTML on the toolbar above the message.
A couple of weeks ago I suddenly noticed that my text looked more like Arial than Courier and I reached for the button to toggle back to plain text and... couldn't find it!
Like you, I do not want to send in HTML at all - I always hated how HTML rendering could make a simple mail message change from ~1KB to ~100KB - it's a ridiculous waste of data...! (And it makes reading raw mail really horrible as well - in the old days it was actually very easy to skim through mail files with a text viewer - now you spend most of the time scrolling through garbage tag-soup.)
As for pasting from clipboard - just use right-click -> paste as plain text or CTRL-SHIFT-V in Windows.
@schreck In Mail settings under Mail Rendering, change the selected radio button to Text Only.
@edwardp said in answering mails, how to switch completely to text and not html?:
@schreck In Mail settings under Mail Rendering, change the selected radio button to Text Only.
I will try it again but it didn't seem to make any difference for me when I tested this morning. Also, it says "mail rendering" - that sounds like received mail, not composing.
@mossman The above setting will cause e-mails to display as plain text.
The only option I can suggest for now, is that if a user wants to compose e-mails in plain text rather than HTML, you will need to change the font setting in the Mail Draft (mail compose) tab to Fixed Width each time:
This will use the default font specified for Monospaced.
Users can also upvote the first post here, if they have not already done so.
Sso here's the result of my testing, @schreck.
@edwardp - in fact the setting does control the choice of text/HTML for composing - but it's not intuitive...
Composed new mail looks identical with the setting on or off. In the sent folder, the raw message (CTRL-U) for an unformatted mail shows both as plain text only. If you use formatting then it will be in HTML. If you remove the formatting it will revert to plain text.
When replying to HTML mail then the response will also be in HTML, it will be in plain text if you are viewing it as plain text before replying.
So to answer the question:
- New mail is in plain text by default. I think messages will be sent as plain text as long as formatting has been removed - unfortunately the default rendering always makes it look like it's formatted!
- Replies will be in HTML/plain-text depending on your view of the original mail
- You can force plain text by toggling the text/HTML button in the mail view BEFORE replying!
The button toggles the setting, it's a more convenient way to change it. In my layout, it looks like this:
HTML:
plain text:
I suppose the simple answer would be to also put that button in the compose window - then it all makes sense!
Edit: I added the button to the compose window bar - unfortunately it doesn't do anything to the message being composed.
Maybe consider using a Command Chain similar to the following:
Edit: Delay parameter should be reduced — 250 works well for me