PC起動時や、Vivaldiを全て閉じ立ち上げた時に、少しの間読み込みをするようになりました。
Vivaldi自体は2年ほど使用しており、この読み込みをするようになったのは3か月ほど前からです。以前は立ち上げてすぐに使えました。
タスクマネージャーからVivaldiのタスクを全て終了したり、アップデートをしても治りません。
ChromeやBraveは立ち上げてすぐに使えます。
同じような問題が起きた方はいませんか？
直し方を知りたいです。
