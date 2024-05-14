Vivaldi Sync Glitch: Unable to Open All Tabs After Windows Reinstallation
Hello! I have a problem:
Previously, I had Vivaldi installed on Windows with several workspaces and numerous tabs, with synchronization enabled. I reinstalled Windows, then reinstalled Vivaldi, logged into my account, and synchronized. In the synchronization cloud, all the tabs are there, but I can only open them one by one. When I click "open all," a new window appears with only the express panel, without any tabs or workspaces from the synchronized data loading. What could be the problem?
Previously, I successfully transferred both workspaces and tabs from one Windows to another, but this time it glitched like this for some reason.
I would appreciate your help, thanks in advance for your attention.
mib2berlin
@Aleketso
Hi, it seems open all has a bug, use the window panel for this.
Open the first tab from a synced device, then hold shift and click the last tab, right click context menu > Open.
You can select parts of the tabs with shift or add single tabs with Ctrl key.
You can make a bug report about the Open All issue if you like.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib