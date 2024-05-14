Hello! I have a problem:

Previously, I had Vivaldi installed on Windows with several workspaces and numerous tabs, with synchronization enabled. I reinstalled Windows, then reinstalled Vivaldi, logged into my account, and synchronized. In the synchronization cloud, all the tabs are there, but I can only open them one by one. When I click "open all," a new window appears with only the express panel, without any tabs or workspaces from the synchronized data loading. What could be the problem?

Previously, I successfully transferred both workspaces and tabs from one Windows to another, but this time it glitched like this for some reason.

I would appreciate your help, thanks in advance for your attention.