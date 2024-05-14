Could Someone Give me Advice on Improving Browser Performance?
Hello there,
I have been using Vivaldi for a while now, and I love its customization options and features. Although; I have noticed that my browser;s performance has been a bit sluggish lately. Pages take longer to load; and sometimes there is a delay when I am switching between tabs.
I have also tried a few things to improve performance; like clearing my browsing history and disabling some extensions; but it does not seem to have made much of a difference.
I was wondering if anyone else has experienced similar issues and if you have any tips or tricks for improving Vivaldi;s performance. Are there any settings I should tweak or extensions I should avoid? Or perhaps there is a specific version of Vivaldi that is known for being more lightweight?
Thanks in advance for your help and assistance.
@rich20509 Try Settings, Tabs, Memory Saver
Thanks for sparing a time first of all but I have already gone through this.
Hi,
One option is to have a Clean Profile to check.
There you can see whether is Profile related.
Would help too
Sometimes,
GPU Drivers make things tough.
You can see this too:
Also,
Depends on what is loaded in background. I mostly use 5 workspaces with 4-5 pinned tabs each. Loading takes 30 secs where Vivaldi freezes or lags very much.
As i remember all with 6.5 was faster.
I try to investigate.
New profile had no positive effects. Perhaps some sites consume too much GPU/CPU when they update/load.
mib2berlin
@rich20509
Hi, do you use a third party security tool?
They often interact strange when Vivaldi is updated, check every process and slowdown Vivaldi.
@DoctorG
I test with 100 tabs in 10 workspaces, 3-4 seconds cold start, < 2 seconds restart.
This work only if Windows has really started not looks like it has. It takes usually 1-2 minutes until the drive idles, if ever.
@mib2berlin In my case could be that Slack and JIRA causing this high load at start.
mib2berlin
@DoctorG
Ah, I test with default panels, do you have Lazy Loading disabled in Panels? I have in my work install.
The setting in General should block loading tabs at start, start with 700 tabs need the same time in my tests.
I had forgotten to enable Lazy tabs once and it need 10 minutes to start.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin as over years Lazy Loading is always active in my case.
I have no a few hundered tabs at startup, only about 20.
Also I have gone through this: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85330/is-there-anyway-to-optimise-deep-clean-improve-performance-of-the-browser which definitely helped me out a lot.