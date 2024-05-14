Hello there,

I have been using Vivaldi for a while now, and I love its customization options and features. Although; I have noticed that my browser;s performance has been a bit sluggish lately. Pages take longer to load; and sometimes there is a delay when I am switching between tabs.

I have also tried a few things to improve performance; like clearing my browsing history and disabling some extensions; but it does not seem to have made much of a difference.

I was wondering if anyone else has experienced similar issues and if you have any tips or tricks for improving Vivaldi;s performance. Are there any settings I should tweak or extensions I should avoid? Or perhaps there is a specific version of Vivaldi that is known for being more lightweight?

Thanks in advance for your help and assistance.