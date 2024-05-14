Fix application window size on launch
LDMartin1959
When launching on my MacBook 16", Vivaldi refuses to launch with the application window at the size I had it when I exited last, instead insisting on opening to a size it insists on being. Very annoying. This isn't an issue on my 13" MacBooks (multiple), it seems to be an issue only with the larger screen sizes. Very annoying. Hopefully this can be addressed ASAP.
@LDMartin1959 This sounds like a MacBook Specific bug, so is not a valid feature request. I cannot reproduce the issue on Windows 10, starting with Last Session.
Please see How to Report a Bug.