The snapshot version number is lower than the official version. Have you given up?
-
The snapshot version number is lower than the stable version. Have you given up?
-
mib2berlin
@Ericwang2022
Hi and no, this is so since a few years.
The Vivaldi team has to to do a lot of testing internal to get new features and other things to work and then publish it to the snapshot user.
So it is like Alpha version for internal testing and bug fixing, then snapshot for a wider audience, then the next stable.
Cheers, mib
-
@Ericwang2022 Is always happened.
- On RC status: the snap is slightly older in number than stable;
- On Post-RC: the snap have an higher number than stable;
Also, minor updates from stable aren't backported to snapshot but we may expect a new version soon or later.... probably they just need more time to re-base it for newer chromium version/update.
-
@mib2berlin OK，I see。thx
-
@Hadden89 ok I see，thx