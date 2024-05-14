Tab stacks new option
Hello! I would like to suggest that a new tab stack option be implemented, similar to the accordion, but that it would remain open permanently.
@rikroses It is better to ask if something can be done before flooding the forum with feature requests. I think that the checkbox for Accordion Tab Stacks does what you request.Auto Expand
@rikroses Hi, please upvote the existing request here https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/88935/option-to-disable-auto-collapse-tab-stacks-accordion
@Pesala thanks!
@npro thanks!
