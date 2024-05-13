Block tabs
Hello! I would like to request the implementation of an option so that we can lock the tabs, not allowing them to be moved or closed.
mib2berlin
@rikroses
Hi, welcome to the forum.
It happen often new user post existing requests, we have 5000 already, no problem.
A forum user create a page to search for feature requests, this work better than the forum search.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=lock&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
For the block tabs request the Vivaldi team decide to tag the request as "Will Not Do", for example.
There is also "Nice to have" and "In Progress", this meant the developer actively working on it.
Cheers, mib
@rikroses Pinned tabs are already protected against being closed (Settings, Tabs, Pinned Tabs, Don’t Close Pinned Tabs), but not from being moved.
Vote for Locking Pinned Tabs, which is a request to prevent the URL from being changed.
